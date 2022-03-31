ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $154.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $373.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.15.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

