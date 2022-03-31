Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 315,094 shares.The stock last traded at $31.12 and had previously closed at $31.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJR. StockNews.com started coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

