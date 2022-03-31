Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHECY. Zacks Investment Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

