Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of tinyBuild from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON TBLD traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 158.70 ($2.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,659. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. tinyBuild has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($3.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £322.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.19.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

