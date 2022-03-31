Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Grows By 34.5%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,824,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 5,073,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,649.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a €13.60 ($14.95) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ABMRF opened at $12.99 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

