Short Interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Declines By 21.8%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ACVA stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $37.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -16.80.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,938 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $97,968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after buying an additional 359,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,611,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,044,000 after buying an additional 623,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,396 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

