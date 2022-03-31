Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Declines By 26.0%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 430,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $974.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 304,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after purchasing an additional 61,673 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 496,231 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

