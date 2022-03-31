Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Declines By 31.5%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 311.7 days.

Atos has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.48.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.