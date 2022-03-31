Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Declines By 30.2%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,400 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 2,244,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 217.6 days.

Shares of BAMXF traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

