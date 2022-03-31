Short Interest in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Grows By 62.2%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BENE stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

