Short Interest in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expands By 29.8%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 262,182 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,142,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.35.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 182.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

