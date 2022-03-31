Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Rises By 62.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.