Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Rises By 62.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

