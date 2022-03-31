Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Grows By 29.7%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Shares of CCCC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,194. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.42. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $51.21.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. Research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 283.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.