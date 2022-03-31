Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Grows By 29.7%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of CCCC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,194. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.42. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. Research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 283.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

