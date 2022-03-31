Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Declines By 25.7%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of CDTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
