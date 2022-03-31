Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Declines By 25.7%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of CDTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

