Short Interest in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Grows By 64.0%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

CCXI opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

