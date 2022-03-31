Short Interest in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Declines By 30.2%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAQ. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,959,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,902,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $13,135,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,253,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLAQ remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,945. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. CleanTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.