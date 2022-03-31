Short Interest in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Declines By 30.2%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAQ. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,959,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,902,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $13,135,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,253,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CLAQ remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,945. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. CleanTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.93.
Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CleanTech Acquisition (CLAQ)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.