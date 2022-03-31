Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Declines By 33.8%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 12,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,988. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Culp has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Culp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 131.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 134,744 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

