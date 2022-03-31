Short Interest in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Expands By 33.3%

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,449,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $221.19 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.