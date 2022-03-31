Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Decreases By 19.9%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 678,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,439.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRRPF shares. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $$8.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

