Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Rises By 31.6%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 42.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

