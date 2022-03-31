Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Increases By 54.5%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GLPEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

