Short Interest in Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Decreases By 30.4%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTSDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International stock remained flat at $$1.15 during trading hours on Thursday. Health and Happiness has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

