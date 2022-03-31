Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Expands By 33.5%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTRA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 295,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,796. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.63. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

