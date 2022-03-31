Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rises By 31.2%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Legrand from €97.00 ($106.59) to €94.00 ($103.30) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

