Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Drops By 33.3%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LBSR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,836. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (LBSR)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.