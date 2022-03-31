Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Drops By 33.3%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LBSR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,836. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

