Short Interest in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Expands By 30.5%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 750,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LOCL opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Local Bounti has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83.
About Local Bounti (Get Rating)
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
