Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Expands By 32.2%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 732,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 142,987 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.