Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Drops By 25.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NDGPY stock remained flat at $$17.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

