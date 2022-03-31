Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Drops By 25.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of NDGPY stock remained flat at $$17.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
