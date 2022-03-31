Short Interest in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Decreases By 30.4%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 294,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Luke M. Beshar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,193.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 44,031 shares of company stock valued at $206,294. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 56.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $57.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

