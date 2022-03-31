Short Interest in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Drops By 29.7%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $3,864,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rezolute by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

RZLT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,831. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rezolute (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.