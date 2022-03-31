Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Increases By 65.1%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 318,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of SPCB opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.76.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SuperCom in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
