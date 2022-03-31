Short Interest in Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Declines By 33.3%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Superdry stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Superdry has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $6.73.

SEPGY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

