Short Interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Expands By 38.5%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 811.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 195,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

