Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Increases By 57.6%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,268,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 298,327 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $0.58 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

