Short Interest in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Expands By 29.9%

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 221,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $469.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.
About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
