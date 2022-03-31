Short Interest in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Expands By 29.9%

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 221,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,509,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,546,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 70,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $469.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

