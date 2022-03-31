Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Decreases By 24.6%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 105,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Zhongchao stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Zhongchao has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.25.
