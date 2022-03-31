Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Decreases By 24.6%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 105,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Zhongchao stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Zhongchao has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

