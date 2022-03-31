Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.89 ($72.41).

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €1.50 ($1.65) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €56.70 ($62.31). 728,538 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.09 and its 200 day moving average is €59.27. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($74.35). The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.86.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

