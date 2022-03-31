Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,062. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $381.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

