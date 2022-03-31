Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.39

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 290008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMT. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$245.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

