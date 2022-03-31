SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

SCBGF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SCBGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670. SIG Combibloc Group has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.