Signaturefd LLC Acquires 13,812 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,851,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,352,000 after buying an additional 791,553 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 29.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,348,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 996,521 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,515,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2,699.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 484,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 466,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

