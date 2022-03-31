Signaturefd LLC Acquires 282 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.14. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $166.32 and a 12-month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.