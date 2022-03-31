Signaturefd LLC Buys 499 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.