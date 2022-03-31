Signaturefd LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

ALB opened at $223.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $143.26 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

