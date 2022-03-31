Signaturefd LLC Purchases 26 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $2,361,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA stock opened at $677.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $751.80 and a 200-day moving average of $812.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $641.30 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 77.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $971.20.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.