Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.89. 2,213,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $295.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 690,386 shares of company stock worth $188,496,164. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

