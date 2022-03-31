Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.18. 7,902,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

