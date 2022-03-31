Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 4,663,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,539. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.