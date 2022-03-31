Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 362 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,618. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.48 and its 200-day moving average is $250.18. The firm has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

