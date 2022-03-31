Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.81.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $58,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

