Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.81.
In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $58,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
